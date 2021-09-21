Vigro Deep links up with Skrillex in London

Amapiano producer Vigro Deep spent some time in the studio with Grammy award-winning EDM producer Skrillex in London. The last couple of weeks many members have been touring in the UK with the likes of DBN Gogo, Kamo Mphela and Focalistic playing at events and festivals.

The “International” hitmaker linked up with the “Where Are Ü Now” producer and shared a picture on Facebook after their studio session and said: “I had an amazing session with @skrillex 🔥the inspiration I got from him is one that I will treasure for the rest of my life. Thanks big bro.” Earlier this month, the “Khoza Gogo” hitmaker spoke to IOL Entertainment about her experience in the UK and said it was truly great to bring amapiano to the world. DBN Gogo added that seeing people embrace the sound from the diaspora is wonderful, especially since the UK is home to many people of the African diaspora.

They not only enjoyed hearing some of their favourite songs live, but also the artists behind them. She said that unlike how South Africa has been in various lockdown levels, allowing gatherings to an extent, “they have been at home in lockdown”, until the UK lockdown was ended earlier this year. She added that that watching the lockdown parties in SA during the lower lockdown levels, along with the groove videos when regulations are relaxed, were a huge contributor to the English calling for the artists cross the pond.