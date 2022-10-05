Vth Season looks to close the year off on a high note with the ‘Circle Of Vth’

On Wednesday evening, renowned talent and content management agency Vth Season will be showcasing its diverse roster of new talents through an event experience dubbed “Circle of Vth”. Vth Season, which is home to the likes of Ami Faku and AKA, will be using the event as a platform to inaugurate its new era of talent.

Story continues below Advertisement

The artists on show will be musical director, producer and artist Zādok, afrosoul singer Yallunder, rising star Nhlonipho and DJ and producer Purevibe. “Vth Season is showcasing our art creators who are releasing important new music this last quarter,” shared Vth Season head of A&R and chief opportunity creator, Raphel Benza. “The creators intend on showcasing their talent and brand in a more emotional and spiritual way tonight.

“Circle of Vth is set to showcase a stripped down performance set-up which is intended to display each artist’s talent in songwriting, production, singing and overall musicality. Promotional notes from Vth read: “Harmonic melodies, chord progressions, diatonic key signatures and season’s greetings from the avant-garde echelon of Vth Season talent are the antithesis of any feeble attempts at ‘Ocsober’.” With the successful roll-out of AKA’s comeback single, “Lemons (Lemonade)” ahead of his upcoming album “Mass Country”, Vth is on course to end the year off on a high note.

Story continues below Advertisement

Benza reflects on the year as a good rebounding year for the agency thus far. “After the shutdown for over a year and a half and loss of income we are on the way to recovery,” he says. “Highlights include working closely with Nhlonipho, Ami Faku teaming up and releasing great collaborations, AKA gaining his confidence to record again and put out an album, working and being trusted by upcoming artists like Titow, Zadok and Sphume.” Tickets are available for R150 on Quicket and R200 at the door. Doors open at 6.30pm.

Story continues below Advertisement