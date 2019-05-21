Vusi Nova. Picture: Picture: Supplied

"As'phelelanga" hitmaker Vusi Nova is no stranger to receiving awards and hopes for the same outcome at the upcoming South African Music Awards (SAMAs), happening next weekend down in Sun City, North West Province. The multi-award winner from Port Elizabeth burst onto the music scene in 2013 after the release of his first album "Walk into Light," and now has a total of four albums under his belt after six years in the industry.

Vusi believes another win for his current chart topper Manyan-Nyan will be affirmation of all the hard work he’s put into the project and that it is appreciated.

“With this album, I had to be vulnerable and open up very much to writing about my emotions. It took me quite a while to work on it, and being in the studio was therapeutic. It was such an amazing experience getting to share that side of me with everyone who was involved in the process.

“I've always been completely open about my feelings especially in my music, and I think that just resonates with the people. I love love and I'm a firm believer that love can create so many possibilities and I think people felt that with each and every track. Whether it be about heartache or being hopelessly in love, from track 1 to 12 I made sure the message was felt and I think that's what people appreciated the most," he said.

Nova is nominated under four categories: Album of the Year, Best Afro Pop Album, Best Engineered album and the big award of the night Record of the Year, and hopes to walk home with one if not all four gongs.

“I think being nominated alone gives me that recognition because people in the industry, my peers and role models, the fans, they see the hard work I've put into my music and they appreciate it. But winning an award on top of all of that is the icing on the cake. We as artists like to say it’s not about winning but to be honest, it feels pretty amazing to win,” he said.

Vusi Nova has won a SAMA gong for Best AfroPop Album for "Naninina" in 2017.

He is not in a rush to put out new music as yet, saying by delaying his releases he gives his fans more time to discover a new favorites on his album.

“Although I am always writing new songs but I'm still promoting my latest body of work Manyan-Nyan and enjoying the response people have been giving me about this album,” he said.

IOL