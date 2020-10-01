WATCH: Cassper Nyovest breaks down his album 'AMN' in 5 minutes

For rapper Cassper Nyovest 2020 has been quite a year of celebration. In recent weeks, the rapper became a father to his newborn child, Khotso Izwe Simba Phoolo, released his new album “Any Minute Now” which is currently the best selling album in the country, and if that’s not enough, his two singles, “Amademoni” went gold and “Good For That” went platinum. Cassper took to Instagram to share the news of his accomplishments with his fans. Along with a picture of himself with his awards, he wrote in the caption: “BOOM!!! #Amademoni is now certified gold selling single and Good for that just went Platinum!!! #AnyMinuteNow is currently the best selling album in the country across all genres so thank you so much to all the fans!!! I appreciate it a lot!!! Keep streaming!!! #AmademoniGoesGold #GoodForThatGoesPlatinum”. View this post on Instagram BOOM!!! #Amademoni is now certified gold selling single and Good for that just went Platinum!!! #AnyMinuteNow is currently the best selling album in the country across all genres so thank you so much to all the fans!!! I appreciate it a lot!!! Keep streaming!!! #AmademoniGoesGold #GoodForThatGoesPlatinum A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿🇦 (@casspernyovest) on Sep 30, 2020 at 7:48am PDT His fans and followers filled his comments with congratulatory messages.

Rapper Nadia Nakai said: “Congratulations bro! 🚀”.

While Thobeka Majozi said: “A flippen cool dad, that’s what you are!”.

In a separate video on Def Jam Africa Twitter account, the “Friday Night” hitmaker took five minutes to break down what his latest album is about.

In the video he said the album opens with a prayer by the legendary Zola.

Thereafter he goes off and spits a lot of things that he had been wanting to get off his chest.

It then moves along to a track called “Thoughts” which Cassper said was a very “touchy” song.

“It speaks about suicide and suicidal thoughts, anxiety and things that I go through, things a lot of people go through. I spoke about it from the perspective of success and how lonely it is at the top,” said Cassper.

Watch the full video here: