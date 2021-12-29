WATCH: Ch’cco performs viral hit 'Nkao Tempela' on Riky Rick’s 'The Yard'

Riky Rick released the 12th episode of his “The Yard” YouTube series on Tuesday. The series sees the “Boss Zonke” hitmaker welcome talented artists into his studio set and give them a platform to perform their latest and greatest hits.

The directing and cinematography on the series is helmed by Riky himself. Riky also handles the mixing of the recorded audio himself. For this episode, Riky welcomed rapper and singer-songwriter Ch’cco onto the platform for the “Holiday Special”. “Every few months the South African sound evolves and we are introduced to new artists who are pure hybrids of everything we love about our performers and the music they create,” he said.

“One of these performers is Ch’cco and he is love in the year. Ch’cco makes heartbreak sound like a vibe.” @rikyrickworld tweeted: "WE BACK!!!! ⁦@chiccoalot⁩ performs Nkao Tempela in The YARD || ⁦@CottonFestJHB⁩ Holiday Special" WE BACK!!!! ⁦@chiccoalot⁩ performs Nkao Tempela in The YARD || ⁦@CottonFestJHB⁩ Holiday Specialhttps://t.co/DvcQAzXYOt — MR MAKHADO (@rikyrickworld) December 28, 2021 Ch'cco performed a medley of some of his hip-hop leaning records, a freestyle and his massive viral hit "Nkao Tempela" ft. Mellow and Sleazy.

Ch'cco has been enjoying a breakthrough year since "Nkao Tempela" came out and inspired the viral challenge that's taking the world by storm. On TikTok alone, the challenge has already clocked over 64 million views in just over two months. Other acts to have joined Riky Rick's growing platform include vocalist Daliwonga, whose episode is sitting on over 400k views, as well as AKA, Zuma, Reece Madlisa, Blxckie and Costa Titch.