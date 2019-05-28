Singer and actor Papa Penny at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium for the president-elect Cyril Ramaphosa inauguration as South Africa's president. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA)

Earlier this month after a very public spat, Xitsonga disco musician, Papa Penny lashed out at EFF leader Julius Malema calling him "stupid" after Juju had called the reality television star "uneducated".



Now, in a weird turn of events, a video has been released to social media where Penny Penny is seen singing the same things he said in the response to Malema.





While the music on the video is not audible, you see the muso standing at a microphone, chanting the words. As the old adage (or the IOL adaptation) goes: if it walks like a diss track, and sounds like a diss track, it's probably a diss track.





The lyrics of this 'song' sound oddly similar to the video rant that Penny Penny had after he was insulted by Malema. On an interview on Jozi FM shortly after the video went viral, Malema said Penny Penny was deflecting, and he had only said what the star usually said about himself.





He added that he attempted to make contact with Penny Penny in order to sort out their issues, but there had been no resolution. He also said: