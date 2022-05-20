WATCH: DJ Maphorisa previews two new songs with Focalistic, Mellow & Sleazy and Herc Cut The Lights

Amapiano pioneer DJ Maphorisa, popularly known as Phori, has been uncharacteristically quiet on the music front over the past year. For most artists, Phori’s output over the past year would be impressive, but for the amapiano star it’s unusual that he isn’t dominating the charts as he’s consistently done since amapiano first came to the fore in 2019.

Sure, his last two big releases, “Abalele” and “Asibe Happy”, both made in collaboration with frequent collaborator Kabza De Small and Afro-pop sensation Ami Faku, are still somewhat circulating at parties across the continent, but a massive hit by the veteran DJ is long overdue. Amapiano giants Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa. Twitter The wait may be coming to an end soon, as Phori took to his Instagram Stories to preview a new record, which seems like it’ll be released under his other moniker, Madumane. The song is produced by Herc Cut The Lights. By the sounds of the snippet Phori posted on his stories, the single may be leaning more towards Afro-beats than amapiano.

He also recently revealed that he has a feature on “3310”, a much-promoted upcoming single by Focalistic. “@FOCALISTIC x @mellowandsleazy x Madumane drops 28th May,” @DJMaphorisa posted on Twitter along with a video of himself dancing to the song. 3310 @FOCALISTIC x @mellowandsleazy x Madumane drops 28th May pic.twitter.com/AGspfUhge5 — Madumane (@DjMaphorisa) May 18, 2022 Focalistic, who's currently in LA as part of his ongoing tour of North America, also shared his own snippet dancing to the song.

"LA 🇺🇸✨😈🔥 3310!! @mellowandsleazy @DjMaphorisa 🏃🏾‍" In other music news, Master KG took to his Twitter to share that his most recent single, “Sofa Silahlane”, which he released through his label’s name Wanitwa Mos, is number one on Apple’s local iTunes charts. “Waking up To the Number 1 Song in the country🕺🕺🕺 Shout out to Nkosazana daughter and Lowsheen #Sofasilahlane,” he tweeted.

