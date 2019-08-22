Soul and R&B singer, Sandile Mfusi. Picture: Supplied

One of Durban’s blossoming soul and R&B singers Sandile Mfusi, known as Masandi, has finally released the music video for his latest hit single "After Party". "After Party" is Mfusi’s first single off his upcoming album that he is working on featuring the distinctly South African contemporary isicathamiya acapella group, Thee Legacy.

Mfusi said that "After Party" is a celebration song from all the challenges he has faced in life.

“This is a song I did after coming to a realisation that I am a king in my own castle. It comes from a place of triumph, and realising my position in life after all the difficulties, and challenges life threw at me. I have faced a lot of challenges but I continued to push and overcame every difficulty in the industry. All the challenges made me stronger, and I am now ready for anything,” he said.

He said the music video gives a wonderful representation of him coming to a place where he is crowned as king. Mfusi also said he featured Thee Legacy on the song because there was an African sound missing on it, and believed they would do justice to the song if they gave it that Africanness.

He started playing music at the age of seven in church but started taking it seriously when he was in university.

“What drove me into the music industry was purely the call for it. It was clear that I had to do something that is music-related when I got older. I have so much love and passion for it. My music style would be an influence of R&B, soul, maskandi, and hip hop. I am influenced by every genre that sounds good because music is a universal language, and is something that connects directly to the soul,” said Mfusi.

When asked about his greatest moments in the industry so far, he said it was when he opened for American rapper, Lil Wayne at The Wavehouse in Gateway in 2011, when he was announced as a part of the Cashtime family, and working with K.O.