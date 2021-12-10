WATCH: Gugulethu Ndzendze, 9, impresses with Schubert’s Ave Maria’

Pint sized, rising star Gugulethu Ndzendze is making waves on social media after a video of her singing the classical song “O mio babbino caro” at the local church went viral. In the two-minute video clip that was shared on her mother, Zundiswa Ndzendze’s Facebook page, the nine-year-old opera singer is seen singing the old-time favourite Italian, soprano aria which loosely translated means "Oh my dear Papa” from Gianni Schicchi.

Gugulethu started showcasing her musical talent when she was still a toddler, where she started to back her father, gospel artist Bongani Ndzendze, proving that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. Speaking to IOL, the grade three, Voorpos Primary School in East London pupil, said she wanted to become a paediatrician and also dreamt of becoming an international musician.. “I love music and enjoy singing....when I am on stage I enjoy connecting with the audience, expressing my feelings through music and entertaining people,” says Gugulethu.

“I am inspired by Zandile Mzazi who sings classical opera music, Austrian composer Franz Schubert, award-winning Afro-pop singer Simphiwe Dana as well as American singer-songwriter Tori Kelly,” the talented child singer said. At five years old, Gugulethu was singing in the children's ministry at Jesus Dominion International Church. Soon afterwards she started singing at school gatherings, church conventions and weddings. In 2019, the youngster was spotted by International Opera Singer Anele Duma, who has since become her mentor and coach.

Duma recently posted a video of Gugulethu serenading her schoolmates with her winning rendition of Schubert’s Ave Maria. Gugulethu’s father, who is also her manager, explained that his daughter’s exceptional talent had caught the attention of many people and organisations including Britain’s talent show “The Voice Kids.” The doting dad went on to explain that due to the Omicron variant, Gugulethu’s trip to the UK was cancelled.

However, Gugulethu has a few big gigs lined up back home. She will be performing at the Kuhle Kwethu Music Festival,which is set to take place at Durban’s International Convention Centre on Friday, December 17 and Saturday, December 18. “She will (also) be welcoming President Cyril Ramaphosa at the opening of parliament next year,” said Bongani.