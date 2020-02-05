Khanyi Mbau. Picture: Instagram

Actress and TV host Khanyi Mbau kicks off the month of love with her single titled "Ubusuku Bonke". The music video of the song which was released on Friday has just under 80k views on YouTube, and features Mbau’s musician boyfriend Tebogo Lerole.

In the video, the "Red Room" star is seen doing some risqué dance moves while she's got Lerole under her love spell.

"Ubusuku Bonke" which loosely translated to ‘All Night Long’ – is Mbau’s third single following her short lived musical journey when she signed up with Mabala Noise just a few years ago.

The record stable was home to artists including Ricky Rick, Nasty C, Pro, Gigi Lamyne, Zakwe, Jay Spitter, Major League DJs, DJ Finzo, Khanyi Mbau, Letoya Makhene, Mbali Nkosi and Zola 7 among others.