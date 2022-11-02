WATCH: KZN high school teacher showcases epic dance moves in viral video

From Pretoria to Umlazi, South African educators are taking social media by storm with their epic dance moves. A vibrant teacher Thembakazi Mnguni from Velabahleke High School in Umlazi, recently shared a heart-warming video of her and her students dancing away the matric exam blues.

In a viral video, Mnguni and a group of matric learners are seen doing the “Rathatha challenge” from Master KG’s “Wayawaya” hit song, featuring Team Mosha. With just under 130 000 TikTok followers, Mnguni’s video has garnered over half a million likes as her fans continue to share the video on multiple social media platforms including Velabahleke High School’s Facebook page. Watch the video below.

@misstembie Replying to @user7554358351446 ♬ original sound - misstembie This comes just days after the Pretoria High School for Girls teacher Miss Bullock also grabbed the headlines with her TikTok video, jamming to Robot Boii and Mellow’s banger “Salary Salary”. “Teacher Understood the Assignment. 🔥,” tweeted @RefilWest. Still loving this #Footloose Re-imagined, cos 🥹



If you’ve ever been an anxious teen or to a school that never acknowledged your genre of music ONCE at a social, never mind knew pop culture references of your Gen, you’ll understand why…



Teacher Understood the Assignment. 🔥🤌🏾 https://t.co/P3suYLT9Zw — Refilwe Moloto (@RefilWest) October 24, 2022 Meanwhile, Mnguni, who is hailed as one of the coolest teachers in Mzansi by her followers, has shared another video of her learners taking up the popular dance challenge, made popular by Beyonce's hit single “Cuff It”.

@misstembie Replying to @PEE😎 ♬ original sound - misstembie Mzansi recently saw some of the local celebrities including the former "Isibaya" star Linda Mtoba whose attempt in the global “Cuff It” challenge left tweeps in stitches. Check out the video below. Thing is, ngiyaphapha imphela but akuve ngine Anxiety 😭🤣 https://t.co/bOhGnTUIbM — Mrs Linda M (@Linda_Mtoba) October 18, 2022 Connie Ferguson also took the alongside her fitness trainer.

