WATCH: Lady Zamar teases new music video with 'wedding'









Lady Zamar. Picture: Instagram Local songstress Lady Zamar posted pictures and a video of her "wedding" and tweeps are convinced it's all being done for a music video. When it comes to local artist pretending to have a wedding for a music video, tweeps aren't so easily fooled any more. And now Lady Zamar is trying her luck. Taking to her social media pages the "Love Is Blind" hitmaker posted pictures from her "wedding" with an unknown man along with captions alluding that the marriage is real.

However, tweeps have become way more aware of these types of publicity stunts, since other local celebs have tried before such as Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly who also had a fake wedding for a music video in 2017.

It was a lovely music video to be part of thank you #ladyzamar pic.twitter.com/ShtobJcBmh — Mfundoyakhe (@Mfundoyakheey) November 14, 2019

They say it's a video 😂😂😂remember Dumi Mkokstad got married and some said it was a music video



I will wait — Ayanda Ndlovu (@AyandaN89381438) November 14, 2019

#ladyzamar it a video shoot guys calm down pic.twitter.com/fxNA3W6KuI — Ol' Dirty Bastard 🎙🎤 (@OMGitZuma_) November 14, 2019

😂😂datz a music video im sure pic.twitter.com/Sfzaia2VTi — fifi_mphoyashu💕💕 (@REFELOE23112871) November 14, 2019

In the video she posted, you can also see a cameraman and you can hear her song "More and More" playing in the background which hasn't been released as a single yet.

This comes after Zamar was involved in a big scandal with Sjava last month after she alluded to abuse allegations again the "Umama" rapper in a series of tweets.

Since the story went viral Sjava also stated that he will not be engaging about the matter on social media, but will be taking it to High Court.