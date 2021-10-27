WATCH: Masego and Major League DJz spotted in studio together in LA

From Masego’s IG Story, it appears they were working together on a new amapiano record.

Local music producers Major League DJz and Jamaican-American singer Masego posted several Instagram Stories together in studio in Los Angeles, California.

This comes after Masego last month teamed up with South African amapiano duo Scorpion Kings (Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa) for the “Scorpion Kings Remix” to his 2020 hit “Mystery Lady”.

Masego is in studio with the Major League DJz. pic.twitter.com/kxtGE4hgDI — Musa Khawula (@khawula_musa) October 26, 2021

The artist, who has South African roots, has long expressed his deep love and respect for the country, visiting here on a number of occasions for Flying Fish-sponsored performances over the years.

Masego is set to launch his “Studying Abroad: Missed My Flight” European tour with Mereba in Warsaw, Poland next year before visiting countries like Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Spain and Netherlands.