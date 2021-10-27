WATCH: Masego and Major League DJz spotted in studio together in LA
Local music producers Major League DJz and Jamaican-American singer Masego posted several Instagram Stories together in studio in Los Angeles, California.
From Masego’s IG Story, it appears they were working together on a new amapiano record.
This comes after Masego last month teamed up with South African amapiano duo Scorpion Kings (Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa) for the “Scorpion Kings Remix” to his 2020 hit “Mystery Lady”.
Masego is in studio with the Major League DJz. pic.twitter.com/kxtGE4hgDI— Musa Khawula (@khawula_musa) October 26, 2021
The artist, who has South African roots, has long expressed his deep love and respect for the country, visiting here on a number of occasions for Flying Fish-sponsored performances over the years.
Masego is set to launch his “Studying Abroad: Missed My Flight” European tour with Mereba in Warsaw, Poland next year before visiting countries like Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Spain and Netherlands.
Over the last few weeks and months, Major League DJz have been travelling and playing at various shows across the world and linking up with new global artists.
For the session with Masego, they were also pictured with Johnny Venus of American hip hop duo Earthgang.
The twins, who’ve been a consistent force in the SA music scene for almost a decade now, were among the first DJs to embrace the emergence of the amapiano genre and have been championing it for a while now.
Recently, billboards of the DJs were erected in Times Square and other locations in London and Los Angeles as part of global campaign with audiovisual streaming giant YouTube.