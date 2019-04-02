Khuzani. Picture: Instagram

Just 48 hours after becoming the Maskandi musician to fill up Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, this past weekend Khuzani Mpungose inked his name in the history books again as he launches his own fragrance range. Taking to his official social media pages on Monday, “Sxaxa sa Maxoki” hitmaker shared the exciting news that he will soon be launching “Khuzani Perfume”.

In the video, the local star is showcasing the crystal blue bottle with an image of a guitar, and a bold catchphrase ”The King of Maskandi”, with the caption:

The good news is there is now a perfume called Khuzani Perfume which will be found in stores soon. Look out for messages about it shortly.

"History is being made in maskandi music as this is the first time an artist has a perfume named after them. It smells so good! Don't take our word for it, you'll experience it for yourself."

The King of Maskadi joins a long list of local and international stars with their own perfume brands, Connie Ferguson, T’Bo Touch, Antonio Banderas, Beyoncé and Rihanna, to name a few.

The Kwa-Zulu-Natal born is the second local musician to fill up the 85 000 seater stadium, after hip hop star Cassper Nyovest just four months ago.

Taking to Twitter Cassper congratulated the Maskandi star, he wrote: “@khuzani_zn congrats on filling up Mabhida King!!!! Love and respect!!! #GcwalisaiMabhida

BET Award winner Sjava also took a moment to honour Khuzani for achieving the great milestone: CONGRATULATIONS Bhuti Umlando uqoshiwe”.