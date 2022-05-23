WATCH: Moonchild Sanelly shares video for ‘Cute’ before sophomore album release

It’s been seven years since singer-songwriter Moonchild Sanelly released her debut album, “Rabulapha”. Despite its experimental nature, “Rabulapha” helped launch Moonchild’s career over the subsequent years and sparked her trajectory into one of the most prominent artists around.

Having honed her craft while enjoying the success that came with a feature with Beyoncé and Wizkid on “The Lion King” soundtrack album, Moonchild is gearing up to release her long-awaited second album titled “Phases” on June 10. Before album’s release, she has shared a new single titled ‘Cute’ featuring Trillary Banks, with a music video. “The song is about bad boss b****** with big d*** energy who look fly while they’re running their s***," Moonchild said.

“We can be cute, so our power might look unthreatening, but don't be fooled, we’re powerful and we're here to f*** s*** up!” Trillary, who’s featured on the song, added, “Recording the track was a cool, fun experience. I love the Two Inch Punch production. “Meeting Moon in person was also great, we were able to go to a gig, vibe at the studio, do some shopping and discuss visual ideas. What a crazy but cute 24 hours.”

“Phases” is packed with guest contributions with production and features from the likes of Blxckie, Sir Trill, Sad Night Dynamite, Wesley Joseph, Xavier Thomas (Débruit), TOKiMONSTA, HOLLY and Aramboa. “Sonically, it veers between amapiano, gqom, grime, pop, house and R&B. “The 19 tracks on the album document the varying chapters of a toxic relationship and subsequent freedom,” said the artist.

“A double album, the first side is a journey through the relationship with production reflecting those different moods and aspects of her personality; the second side, meanwhile, leads into a clubbier amapiano space.” She says that the tracks on it are a way of empowering all different types of girls and promoting respect for women. Over the years, Moonchild has become known for her fearless, and at times controversial, way of embracing her femininity. “Liberation for women, in the bedroom, in the boardroom, knowing your power,” she said.

