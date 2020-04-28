WATCH: Nadia Nakai drops freestyle over 'Yikes' by Nicki Minaj

Local rapper and songwriter Nadia Nakai went hard on the beat of "Yikes" by Nicki Minaj and showed us why she’s one of Mzansi’s hottest female rappers.

At the beginning of the video, Nakai starts by admiring her bouncy curls before sipping on some juice that makes her cough.

The beat drops but quickly pauses for her to do a proper intro.

She starts by saying: “Hey, what’s up guys this is Nadia Nakai and I had so much fun when I did Stogie T’s Freestyle Fridays and I thought I should release some unheard verses from me.

“We're all in quarantine and I think we should be working on our crafts if you’re not then you should, and yeah...this one is Nicki Minaj’s ‘Yikes’ and yeah...let’s do it” and then turns to the mic.