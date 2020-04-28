WATCH: Nadia Nakai drops freestyle over 'Yikes' by Nicki Minaj
Local rapper and songwriter Nadia Nakai went hard on the beat of "Yikes" by Nicki Minaj and showed us why she’s one of Mzansi’s hottest female rappers.
At the beginning of the video, Nakai starts by admiring her bouncy curls before sipping on some juice that makes her cough.
The beat drops but quickly pauses for her to do a proper intro.
She starts by saying: “Hey, what’s up guys this is Nadia Nakai and I had so much fun when I did Stogie T’s Freestyle Fridays and I thought I should release some unheard verses from me.
“We're all in quarantine and I think we should be working on our crafts if you’re not then you should, and yeah...this one is Nicki Minaj’s ‘Yikes’ and yeah...let’s do it” and then turns to the mic.
I rapped on Nicki Minaj’s Yikes beat! Check it out 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/zkK3f7Ws7F— #NadiaNaked (@Nadia_nakai) April 27, 2020
Nakai received a lot of positive feedback from her fans and these are some of the popular responses.
"I feel like kobe when I'm on the floor, pass me the ball and I settle the score".— late bloomer⏳ (@siyamngunii) April 27, 2020
HYENA!! pic.twitter.com/OoFupZTjxL
Killed it.Can’t get enough of this. Finish me once! 🔥👏🏼🤷🏼♂️ pic.twitter.com/fBMrblO3Bg— Katlego_Malepe (@KatlegoMalepe1) April 27, 2020
"I had to split this sh*t raw, coz people think Africans don't know what a condom is" sheeshhh 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/8YnqkpSFd7— Thabang (@Swazi_Inn) April 27, 2020
She also has “Stay At Home And Rap With Me,” a show on her YouTube channel to keep her fans entertained during the lockdown.
Check out my lockdown performance on my YouTube channel!!! Had a lot of fun with this one!! my album is legit to much 🔥🔥🔥🔥https://t.co/KHkrZ8jLLH please RT, Watch and subscribe! 😈😛 pic.twitter.com/19K85VYQnM— #NadiaNaked (@Nadia_nakai) April 18, 2020