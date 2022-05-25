WATCH: Ndlovu Youth Choir celebrate Africa Day with ‘Afrika Hey’ video

Internationally acclaimed Ndlovu Youth Choir brings the heat this Africa Day with the release of the new music video for their lead single “Afrika Hey”, alongside Sun-El Musician and Kenza. Since they burst on to the music scene, Ndlovu Youth Choir have been making strides in South Africa and abroad. And now they have released a new music video from their latest album, Grateful.

The “Afika Hey” video showcases the spectacular beauty of Africa’s' City of Gold, Johannesburg. The visuals feature aerial shots and scenes of the famous Joburg skyline as well as iconic landmarks like the Mandela Bridge. Africa Day is the annual commemoration of the foundation of the Organisation of African Unity tomorrow. Video director Bruce Patterson says he chose Neighbour Goods, Braamfontein, as one as the locations to depict “Afrika Hey” in visual form.

The choir has nothing but good words about working with Sun-EL. “There has been great synergy between us and Sun-El Musician; creating a song together was a natural progression of that relationship. “’Afrika Hey’ celebrates the beauty of Africa and encourages people to be proud of the continent and share that pride wherever they may travel around the world. We live in such a beautiful country, and we all have a responsibility to share this with the world," they said.

