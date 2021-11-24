WATCH: ’Nkao Tempela’ gives rise to the dance challenge of the summer

It’s only been about two weeks since little known vocalist C’hicco teamed up with production duo Mellow & Sleazy for the release of the catchy single, “Nkao Tempela”. In that short space of time, the song has quickly given rise to the most popular dance challenge in the country right now, “Nkao Tempela Challenge”.

The challenge has been a viral success, surpassing popular challenges like “66 Challenge”, which was inspired by Felo Le Tee and Myztro’s single “66”. Another popular challenge currently is the “Adiwele Challenge” that Uncle Waffles has helped popularise through her stage performances that have gone viral. “Adiwele“ is the chart-topping single by Young Stunna featuring Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa that the young newcomer released last month, after the leaked song was making waves at clubs and events across the country for several weeks.

Here are some of our favourite submissions for the “Nkao Tempela Challenge”: "Teekay had it on this Nkao Tempela thing especially that screen protector guys scene 😂😂😂🔥🔥🔥👊 #NkaoTempelaChallenge," said @Sir_Bell_Ohh.

Teekay had it on this Nkao Tempela thing especially that screen protector guys scene 😂😂😂🔥🔥🔥👊#NkaoTempelaChallenge

Stage 2 SAPS Ramaphosa fifa pic.twitter.com/Jei8c88sm3 — Sabu_Mng (@Sir_Bell_Ohh) November 16, 2021 C'hicco himself shared an excellent challenge on Twitter. "#NKAOTEMPELACHALLENGE 🤣❤️ choreographed by @VilakaziNobantu" #NKAOTEMPELACHALLENGE 🤣❤️



choreographed by @VilakaziNobantu pic.twitter.com/2MoXuZzEso — oksalayo, NKAO TEMPELA 🤌🏽 (@chiccoalot) November 11, 2021 Even e.tv's “Scandal” cast have hopped on. "What until the end 😂💃🔥. #nkaotempelachallenge featuring the cast of #etvScandal! 🙌 Happy Friday!! 😊“

What until the end 😂💃🔥. #nkaotempelachallenge featuring the cast of #etvScandal! 🙌



Happy Friday!! 😊 pic.twitter.com/xgCJb13l6Q — Scandal! (@etvScandal) November 19, 2021 Besties Thabsie and Moozlie jumped on the challenge a few days ago. "@thabsie_sa & @nomoozlie DID THE BEST #NKAOTEMPELACHALLENGE YET 🥺😭❤️" @thabsie_sa & @nomoozlie DID THE BEST #NKAOTEMPELACHALLENGE YET 🥺😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/33M5hV0yPL — oksalayo, NKAO TEMPELA 🤌🏽 (@chiccoalot) November 22, 2021 This post of a couple of friends with two left feet trying out the challenge was one of our faves. "We definitely do not know how to dance but @ZikhaliSine and I decided to join in on the #NKAOTEMPELACHALLENGE just for my birthday 😂🥳"