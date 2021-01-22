WATCH: Oskido indulges fans with another hit song 'Une Mali'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Less than a day old and Oskido’s “Une Mali” featuring Focalistic, Nokwazi and Pearl Thusi is already the talk of the town. Fans shared their thoughts on social media about the video and from what we gather, they loved his latest offering. “Une Mali” is timeless and makes you want to grab a partner and hit the dance floor, 80s style. Set in the olden day South Africa, the video opens up with Nokwazi singing at a shebeen. DJ Zinhle makes her entrance and starts grooving with other patrons at the shebeen, followed by a “gangster” looking Oskido who carries a cane.

Later in the video comes along Focalistic and Pearl Thusi.

At the end, everyone is having a good time, jiving to a great song.

The top-notch video was shot and directed by Kyle White and can be viewed across all social media platforms and YouTube.

While the track is refreshing and offers fans something different, some social media users voiced their opinion of wanting to hear more from local celebrity Thusi.

Thusi features prominently dancing, however her melodious voice can only be heard for a few seconds towards the end of the video.

And fans are not impressed – they want to hear more.

@NtselePoppy commented: “I heard your voice and it was beautiful but too short … Please give us more next time … Otherwise, a beautiful song and video. DJ Zinhle and Boulevard, I see you. Focalistic and Nokwazi Well done Oskido”.

I heard your voice and it was beautiful but too short... Please give us more next time 🙏🏾🙏🏾... Otherwise, a beautiful song and video. DJ Zinhle and Boulevard, I see you ❤️❤️... Focalistic and Nokwazi 👌🏾👌🏾... Well done Oskido 👏🏾👏🏾 — Poppy Ntsele (@NtselePoppy) January 22, 2021

Despite having a few seconds to show off her beautiful voice, Thusi is just excited to have her chance at singing.

She took to Twitter to tell fans how proud she is of this body of work.

“It’s out!!! I’m so proud and happy of this! Thank you for creating this opportunity and making me a part of the legacy you’ve created for South African music! OSKIDO - Une Mali ft. Focalistic, Nokwazi, Pearl Thusi https://youtu.be/CWxoBtUvxBM via @YouTube”.