WATCH: Pink says 'A Million Dreams' collab with Ndlovu Youth Choir is a ‘true honour’

“American's Got Talent” finalists Ndlovu Youth Choir teamed up with Grammy award-winning singer Pink for a soulful rendition of “A Million Dreams”. The song, which forms part of the global UNICEF Changemaker 2020 fund-raising campaign, was recorded at the virtual event this week. It originally made its debut on “The Greatest Showman Reimagined”, a companion album for the 2017 hit movie. Commenting on YouTube, Pink said: “It was an honour to collaborate with the Ndlovu Youth Choir on this new version of ”A Million Dreams“. “Although we were thousands of miles apart due to the pandemic, we were connected by UNICEF’s lifesaving mission of putting children first. Join me in supporting UNICEF by donating to their lifesaving work around the world.“

Pink also took to Instagram on Thursday, to share the exciting news with her eight million fans: “Last night I was joined by the remarkable Ndlovu Youth Choir to perform ”A Million Dreams“ at the UNICEF Changemaker virtual event.

“To be separated by over 10 000 miles but still connected by music and our shared belief in the millions of dreams of children around the world was a true honour.”

It seems there is no stopping the Ndlovu Youth Choir this festive season.

The choir recently partnered with Netflix to perform a cover of the song “Square Root of Possible”, from the holiday film, “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Adventure”.

As part of the annual 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign to challenge, the award-winning choir released the song “Ungandibulali” in collaboration with local muso Berita.