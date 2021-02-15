WATCH: Shekhinah drops short film visuals for 'Fixate'

Singer-songwriter Shekhinah has released the short film visuals for “Fixate”, a song from her second studio album, “Trouble in Paradise”. “Fixate”, featuring Bey T, was released on Valentine's Day (February 14), and has already amassed thousands of views on the singer's YouTube channel, leaving fans with dropped jaws. Written, performed and narrated by Shekhinah, the short film visuals were directed by Monde Gumede, who filled the crisp visuals with poignant storytelling. Much like Shekhinah's highly anticipated sophomore album “Trouble In Paradise”, the short film explores themes such as resilience, nostalgia and rebirth. With images of plants, flames and songbook pages offsetting scenes with archery and tennis, the short film artfully explores the notion of being a “team player” in both the artistic and athletic sense.

Accompanying the overt crafting of imagery is the undertone of red hues that seeks to represent the burning of the past's blissful moments.

"My new project ’Trouble in Paradise’ is a continuation of my first album ’RoseGold’, which spoke to blissful ignorance.

“The idea is that all that was ’RoseGold’ is now ablaze. Paradise is no longer the place it used to be and trouble has come. Red for me signifies the burning of paradise," Shekhinah said about the short film.

She also thanked her team on social media.

Matching the attention to detail with regards to image, renowned stylist Boogy Maboi dressed her subjects - including Barbie Jackson, Nkuley Masemola, Bandile Koketso Mbuli and Tamara Moeng - in theme-enhancing attire.

From the floral, bedazzled and athletic looks this short film portrays, the ethereal spirit of the track is maintained with a deft touch - with the teasing of upcoming single Insecure closing out the short film in a shimmering spectacle.

After watching the video, Shekhinah’s fans couldn’t be more excited. Under the comments, Tshegofatso Siba Ramela said: “There's nothing in Shekhinah's name that has ever disappointed, no matter your taste in music, she's always mesmerising🔥🥺🤞🏿”.

While Mdevah said: “Current reigning Best Selling Female Artist in the country for a reason! I mean listen to these vocals!!! Sheks ♥️”.

Watch the short film here: