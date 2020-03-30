WATCH: Sho Madjozi spitting 'public safety announcement' bars

Local rapper Sho Madjozi, through her lyrical talent, has pitched in to try and flatten the curve of the coronavirus with an epic freestyle.

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent announcement to shut down the country for 21-days in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

In a short video clip posted on her Instagram page over the weekend, the “John Cena” hitmaker urged fellow South Africans to stay home during the lockdown.

With a caption "public safety announcement", Sho Madjozi is heard reiterating the government's safety precautions such as the use of elbows instead of handshakes.

She also speaks strongly to those who do not adhere to new regulations such as the ban of social gatherings and the consequences of not following them.