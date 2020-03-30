WATCH: Sho Madjozi spitting 'public safety announcement' bars
Local rapper Sho Madjozi, through her lyrical talent, has pitched in to try and flatten the curve of the coronavirus with an epic freestyle.
This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent announcement to shut down the country for 21-days in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
In a short video clip posted on her Instagram page over the weekend, the “John Cena” hitmaker urged fellow South Africans to stay home during the lockdown.
With a caption "public safety announcement", Sho Madjozi is heard reiterating the government's safety precautions such as the use of elbows instead of handshakes.
She also speaks strongly to those who do not adhere to new regulations such as the ban of social gatherings and the consequences of not following them.
Meanwhile, South African international cricketer Kagiso Rabada also joined in thousands of local stars, to encourage fellow South Africans to stay home during the lockdown in the effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Taking to Twitter recently, the sports star quoted tweeted Sho Madjozi said: “There’s no acting tough like John Cena right now. Sho Madjozi would agree. The situation is only getting worse. Hoping that everyone is stay safe and most importantly keeping positive.”
There’s no acting tough like #johncena right now, @ShoMadjozi would agree. the situation is only getting worse. Hoping that everyone is stay safe and most importantly keeping positive. ✌️— Kagiso Rabada (@KagisoRabada25) March 25, 2020