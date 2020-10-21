WATCH: TNS drops 'Nyathela' music video

“Club Controller“ hitmaker TNS has released a new music for his song “Nyathela”. TNS is one of the most sought after musicians and producers in the house music scene and with chart-topping singles such as “Umona” which went on to top airplay charts for over 43 weeks and reach platinum status, it only makes sense. The release of his debut album “Madlokovu King of African House” went on to surpass all expectations and lived on streaming charts for a significant amount of time. This led to the album gathering over 5 million streams worldwide, seeing his previous release “Ayabonga” making it on various radio charts and nearing 1 million views. Now, he dropped the music video for his new single, “Nyathela” which features Luqua.

“What inspired the song is seeing young people accepting their roots and respecting ancestors and doing well for themselves. The song is mainly about treading carefully and taking care of yourself knowing that at home they trust and depend on you”, said TNS.

Speaking about working with Luqua he said “Luqua was my mentor over the years and has played a big part in advising me and guiding me through a lot of my career moves, this led to me signing him under my label and working on new music with him”.

When asked about what fans can expect in the future TNS said “Fans can expect a lot of variety because I’ll be singing, producing and engineering on the upcoming album.

“I’ve also collaborated with heavyweights and legends like DJ Tira, Professor, Prince Kaybee, Mampinthsa, Emza, Madanon, and many other strong vocalists from Durban”.