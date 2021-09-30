WATCH: Zakes Bantwini drops 'Osama' lyric video to clear up confusion

Local singer Zakes Bantwini dropped the lyric video for “Osama” lyric video to clear up confusion caused by the words in the song. Dubbed as a potential song of the summer, “Osama” has received a lot of praise from Mzansi since it was first debuted at one of DJ Shimza’s Kunye events.

Due to public outcry, the “Bang Bang Bang” hitmaker even moved up the release of the song, which dropped on September 10. However, the fans of the song have been struggling to learn the lyrics of the song and can’t quite make out what the words to the song are, or mean. everybody just be singing their own Osama lyrics at groove lmao 😭 — laphiimari 🙈 (@Colourphuza) September 22, 2021 @ZakesBantwiniSA can we pls have lyrics to Osama cause hayi I want to sing along. I'm tired of those mini breaks one takes after "ooohohooooooooo". Please Bhuti sincede. pic.twitter.com/5LGOG1Rr52 — K A G I S H O Ⓜ️ (@Gareth_kg) September 23, 2021 The Osama lyrics are hard but we’ll get there @ZakesBantwiniSA ✅ — Lngr (@Mdlanyoka_L) September 20, 2021 At this point di lyrics tsa Osama will have to catch up with us. pic.twitter.com/BW5Ex2BWLn — Bam-Bam (@Mfumo_B) September 6, 2021 So when will Zakes Bantwini tell us what #osama lyrics mean?



We sang along to #khabaribebaba and we ended up with Covid-19 😳🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️ — MissCozyVabzzzz (@ConstanceSaal) September 11, 2021 Guys what do the Osama lyrics mean? I only understand the part that says “Yhini madoda Kunye!” 🥺🙌🏾 — AthaFon Fon (@Athabzz) September 10, 2021 Following the heated debates around what is being said in the song, Zakes dropped the lyric video for the song on his social media platforms, to help everyone out, on Wednesday.

Captioning the video on Twitter, he said: “Once we are fully open, I would love to host the biggest concert in our country, with incredible acts from all genres, celebrating South African music. “OSAMA Lyric video OUT On my social media platforms,” tweeted Bantwini. Once we are fully open I would love to host the biggest concert in our country with incredible acts from all genres celebrating South African music. OSAMA Lyric video OUT On my social media platforms 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/siWiH45Zjk — Zakes Bantwini (@ZakesBantwiniSA) September 29, 2021 Earlier the year, Zakes called on President Cyril Ramaphosa (through a tweet) to consider him for the position of minister of sports, art and culture.