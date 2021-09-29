Whaden Johannes to drop new single 'Mosselbaaipunt'

Mamre-born singer and songwriter Whaden Johannes is set to drop his newest single, “Mosselbaaipunt”, this Friday. This 28-year-old artist, actor and radio personality will finally release the highly anticipated single “Mosselbaaipunt” – which he wrote in 2015.

This year sees Johannes celebrating 10 years in the entertainment industry, and a seven year journey with ATKV-Crescendo – a music talent development programme. “This song is in my opinion one of my best works ever, and it is also a way of celebrating the people that took a chance on me. I wrote this song when I was an AKTV-Crescendo finalist and if it weren't for the team who encouraged me to participate and hone my talents, I would've never been a finalist and I would've never written this song,” said Johannes.

For Johannes, this marks the beginning of an era for his career. “To me this song is more than just a song, it's a life changing experience, an anthem for a life changing experience,” he said. The musical re-arrangement for “Mosselbaaipunt” was done by Melvin Williams.

Speaking on why this single means so much to him, he said: “Some people write because they are in love with someone, and some because they are in love with something or a place. “In this case, I was so in love with Mosselbay and The Point, that I couldn't help myself writing this song for her. At first I sold it as a love song for someone, but the truth is, this song is written for Mosselbay and The Point,” he said. The video for “Mosselbaaipunt” was recorded earlier this year and will also debut on Friday.