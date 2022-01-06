Would you pay R100K for Mampintsha to feature on your song?

The biggest question of 2022, so far, of course, is whether or not R100 000 is the amount you’d be willing to pay to have Mampintsha feature on your song.

Musician Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo got tongues wagging this week after he revealed that he charged R100K to those who wanted him featured on a song. Taking to Instagram, the musician posted a video in which he said that he wanted to make it clear how much he charges after many people asked him what a feature would cost. "I've had people asking me how much it costs to feature me. It's 100k, I come with the song, the direction of the song, I'll teach you how to sing if you don't know how, then we shoot the video and do the promotion as well. It's a package. I do everything," he said in the video.