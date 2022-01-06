Would you pay R100K for Mampintsha to feature on your song?
The biggest question of 2022, so far, of course, is whether or not R100 000 is the amount you’d be willing to pay to have Mampintsha feature on your song.
Musician Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo got tongues wagging this week after he revealed that he charged R100K to those who wanted him featured on a song.
Taking to Instagram, the musician posted a video in which he said that he wanted to make it clear how much he charges after many people asked him what a feature would cost.
"I've had people asking me how much it costs to feature me. It's 100k, I come with the song, the direction of the song, I'll teach you how to sing if you don't know how, then we shoot the video and do the promotion as well. It's a package. I do everything," he said in the video.
The Gqom star then posted another video in which he said that he charged R20 000 for one dance routine.
While many ridiculed him for the outlandish fee, many were not surprised.
In 2020, YouTuber Oabile sent email requests to some of the booking managers of several massive South African hip hop stars, pretending to inquire about booking them for a four-song set at a birthday party.
His request went as far as to say that the fictitious birthday celebration would take place in Sandton.
He asked for a quote, including riders and travel costs, and compiled a list of the responses.
According to Oabile, Cassper Nyovest is the most expensive hip-hop artist to book at R207 000 including vat for a 30-minute performance. That is more than R50k more than his rival AKA quoted. To have the Fela In Versace hitmaker perform at your special event, you are going to need R150K.