Xolly Mncwango releases her highly anticipated debut album 'Jesus is Enough'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Former Joyous Celebration member Xolly Mncwango has released her highly anticipated debut album, “Jesus is Enough”. Xolly recently released the two lead singles “Ungukuphila” and “Healing Power” which are shining examples of her musical power if the response from fans on social media are anything to go by. Hailing from Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal, Xolly epitomises all that is soulful and great within the gospel scene in South Africa. The contemporary gospel musician has surely captured the hearts and ears of South Africans through her passionately worshipful recordings and live performances. From songs like “Alikho Igama”, “Forever You Reign“ and “Amen“ with Joyous Celebration to her latest hit “Ngilawule“ with Benjamin Dube and Unathi Mzekeli.

"My music right now is an honest conversation between me and God. It sums up every curve,every sharp turn and even smooth ground that has been happening in my life”, said Xolly.

The theme of Jesus being enough aptly represents the ethos of Xolly’s new musical offerings: mediations on finding strength and surety within the vulnerable place we find ourselves in the world at this time.

"Sometimes I feel as people we are too scared to reveal that we are weak," she said.

"It's okay to cry out to God and say 'I need you'. I feel that I've captured that in my music."

“’Jesus is Enough’, he is everything and anything I’ve ever needed and will ever need. His unconditional love for me has made me whole, made me fearless made me bold to run to him. I am validated in Christ” she added.

“Jesus is Enough” is available on all digital platforms.