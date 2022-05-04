Yallunder signs with Vth Season, joining heavyweights Ami Faku, AKA and more

Yolanda Nyembezi, better known by her stage name Yallunder, has been bubbling under for a few years now. The African soul artist first rose to prominence in 2020 when she signed with afropop star Sjava's 1020 Cartel and released the soulful EP "UThando Lwam".

Story continues below Advertisment

Following a relatively successful run over the past two years, Yallunder recently took to her Instagram to announce that she'd left the label and would be embarking on a new journey. “Like all employment contracts, this too came to an end. It's a bittersweet moment, however we look forward to the future,” she posted. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yolanda Nyembezi 💙 (@yallunder_) On Tuesday, Yallunder revealed through Instagram that the new journey will be with creative entertainment agency Vth Season, who will now be managing her.

“I'm super excited to have signed onto new management with @vthseason. “Let's take this next step on my journey together and let it be a fruitful one.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yolanda Nyembezi 💙 (@yallunder_) She joins a roster boasting a melting pot of multi-genre artists such as Ami Faku, AKA, Manu WorldStar, Benny Afroe, Zādok and Nhlonipho.

Story continues below Advertisment

“This step shows my growth as an Artist. I think I’m at an advantage of already being established, so hopefully, this will continue to drive and push me towards a greater goal.” Yallunder shared in a press release to IOL Entertainment. Raphael Benza of Vth Season added, “We are elated to have Yallunder partner with us to advance her career. We have been watching her career since her debut and subsequent features. She is an incredible artist. "Her talent, personality, and current position as a rising star in the African Soul Music scene makes strategic sense for us. We're looking forward to promoting and touring her upcoming single 'Emaphupheni Am’ produced by Nhlonipho.”

Story continues below Advertisment