Young Stunna drops new album after 'Adiwele' clip goes viral

Over the weekend, local amapiano DJ Uncle Peaches was the toast of the town after a clip of her dancing to Young Stunna's then unreleased song "Adiwele" went viral. Young Stunna became a mainstream sensation earlier the year when he featured on Felo Le Tee and Mellow & Sleazy's smash amapiano hit, "Bopha".

Since its release in August, "Bopha" has been one of the most played songs across South African radio. With the hype from "Bopha" and the Uncle Peaches video still sizzling, Young Stunna has taken the opportunity to release his debut album “Natumato”. The album features guest appearances from the likes of Kabza De Small, Madumane, Big Zulu, Daliwonga, and Mellow & Sleazy. "Adiwele" is the first song on the album.

Last month, the artist made an appearance on an episode of Major League DJz' YouTube live performance series, Piano City and played an excellent 17-minute set featuring several new songs. The video is now on 900K views. Ahead of the album release, Young Stunna thanked DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small in an emotional Instagram post: "I'm crying while I'm typing this. So emotional, my first album everrrr. @KabeloMotha_ and @DJMaphorisa thank you bo'malume. Both of yall saved my life." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Young Stunna (@youngstunna_rsa) Reactions have been flooding in all day, driving Young Stunna to #1 on the trends list in South Africa:

@blxckie__ the talented rapper who's been arguably the hottest new act this year, shared a simple Tweet: "I just wanna say young stunna." i just wanna say young stunna. — somnyama, yena yedwa. (@blxckie___) October 20, 2021 "Young Stunna just dropped an amazing album," posted media personality @NkanyeziKubheka a few hours after the project dropped. Young Stunna just dropped an amazing album. — Nkanyezi (@NkanyeziKubheka) October 20, 2021 "The boy behind adiwele, track Uncle Waffles is playing... Young stunna 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," said @KhutzMo.

The boy behind adiwele, track Uncle Waffles is playing... Young stunna 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #Amapiano pic.twitter.com/60KSES8SPe — Lota Judas (@KhutzMo) October 17, 2021 Boity's manager, Bash said simply: "Young Stunna day!" Young Stunna day! — Shishiliza 🇿🇼 Sho Boi (@BashVision) October 21, 2021 Twitter user @itszipho_khoza enjoyed the collabo with Blxckie. "Young Stunna and blxckie are an underrated duo😭😭🔥🤌🏾." Young Stunna and blxckie are an underrated duo😭😭🔥🤌🏾 pic.twitter.com/384mjuFyXz — 🧇🤰🏽 (@itszipho_khoza) October 21, 2021 @TheBoyTapes took the opportunity to suggest that Young Stunna is better than a particularly popular Canadian rapper. "Young Stunna > Drake"