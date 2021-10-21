EntertainmentMusicLocal
Young Stunna. Picture: Instagram
Young Stunna. Picture: Instagram

Young Stunna drops new album after 'Adiwele' clip goes viral

By Shingai Darangwa Time of article published 1h ago

Over the weekend, local amapiano DJ Uncle Peaches was the toast of the town after a clip of her dancing to Young Stunna's then unreleased song "Adiwele" went viral.

Young Stunna became a mainstream sensation earlier the year when he featured on Felo Le Tee and Mellow & Sleazy's smash amapiano hit, "Bopha".

Since its release in August, "Bopha" has been one of the most played songs across South African radio.

With the hype from "Bopha" and the Uncle Peaches video still sizzling, Young Stunna has taken the opportunity to release his debut album “Natumato”.

The album features guest appearances from the likes of Kabza De Small, Madumane, Big Zulu, Daliwonga, and Mellow & Sleazy. "Adiwele" is the first song on the album.

Last month, the artist made an appearance on an episode of Major League DJz' YouTube live performance series, Piano City and played an excellent 17-minute set featuring several new songs.

The video is now on 900K views. Ahead of the album release, Young Stunna thanked DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small in an emotional Instagram post: "I'm crying while I'm typing this. So emotional, my first album everrrr. @KabeloMotha_ and @DJMaphorisa thank you bo'malume. Both of yall saved my life."

Reactions have been flooding in all day, driving Young Stunna to #1 on the trends list in South Africa:

@blxckie__ the talented rapper who's been arguably the hottest new act this year, shared a simple Tweet: "I just wanna say young stunna."

"Young Stunna just dropped an amazing album," posted media personality @NkanyeziKubheka a few hours after the project dropped.

"The boy behind adiwele, track Uncle Waffles is playing... Young stunna 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," said @KhutzMo.

Boity's manager, Bash said simply: "Young Stunna day!"

Twitter user @itszipho_khoza enjoyed the collabo with Blxckie. "Young Stunna and blxckie are an underrated duo😭😭🔥🤌🏾."

@TheBoyTapes took the opportunity to suggest that Young Stunna is better than a particularly popular Canadian rapper. "Young Stunna > Drake"

"Young Stunna today and De Mthuda tomorrow? It’s great week to be a piano head," added @kev_nika.

