Zee Nxumalo serves sweet melodies of love with new single ‘Siyajola’

Afropop sensation Zee Nxumalo is spreading the message of love with the release of her brand new single “Siyajola”. “’Siyajola’ is basically a love song that explores today’s love. In the modern-day world, love is no longer what it used to be, but at the end of the day, it’s still love. Hence the lines ‘Asithandani Siyajola,”’ elaborated the star.

“I mean it is the month of love so it’s best that I bless people with sweet melodies of love.” “Siyajola” which is set to drop on Friday marks the star’s first collaboration with Joburg based indie label Punchline Media. The record label has previously signed platinum selling artist Manu WorldStar, rising stars Dee Xclsv, Luna Florentino and Tony X.

With the release of her upcoming single, Zee is not about to slow things down. She is locked up in the studio as she prepares to drop more music this year. “I’m currently working so hard in the studio with my producer Profound, so I think it’s safe to say late this year the people can expect a project from Zee Nxumalo,” says Zee. “I’m gonna be compensating for all the years I wasn’t dropping enough music. Fans can expect more content and just more of Zee Nxumalo all year.”

The musician traces her love for music back to her childhood in Alexandra township. "My music is very inspired by where I come from, Alexandra, which is evident in my lyrics. I talk a lot about the different aspects of a citizen living in Alexandra.