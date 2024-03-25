Penny Ntuli receives overwhelming support after disclosing decision to decline Gagasi FM contract renewal due to R2,800 salary offer

When Penny Ntuli landed a job at Gagasi FM, it was a complete dream come true. After all, she worked hard to place for the station to recognise her talent. However, after two years, Ntuli's time at the station has come to an end as she made the decision to resign.

This comes after being offered a contract that would see her earning only R 2800 per month. It’s currently a shuffling season in the world of radio with many stations shaking up their line-ups and offering talent new contracts. Ntuli took to social media to explain to her followers how she arrived at the decision to reject the offer letter presented by the station. She also shared evidence with her followers to show what the station had offered.

“It was time to renew contracts & I was given the opportunity to come back this season. I gladly accepted the new show until I was told ukuthi I’ll be getting paid R 2 800 p/m. (Something not too far from what I was getting paid the past 2 years).” Her new presenter contract offer letter shows an amount of R711,98 per Sunday show that will run for 3 hours. Ntuli raised the issue of the salary with her boss, Ayanda Melansi, who, during negotiations, suggested that she should consider alternative roles instead of being on air. This comment killed her confidence.

Her post has been flooded with comments from supporters encouraging her to putting herself first and urged her to make a decision that will benefit her in the long run. Former uMhlobo Wenene radio station presenter Spitch Nzawumbi wrote; “You will never go wrong with choosing better, Penny. It doesn’t matter how much you love a place, if it doesn’t empower you economically in exchange of your gift, LEAVE IT. “Next year this time, you will look back and be grateful you chose yourself. To the stars baby.❤️”

The young presenter’s post has many weighing on Gagasi FM paying a presenter R 2,800 per month, in these tough economic times. IOL Entertainment has reached out to Gagasi FM for a comment regarding Ntuli’s resignation, the article will be updated upon receiving a response. Do you think Penny Ntuli deserves to be paid more that R 2800 for her three hour Sunday slot radio show?