Robert Marawa brings his sporting expertise to Primedia’s 947

Media personality Robert Marawa joined Primedia’s 947 as of today. Sports fans will be glad to hear the iconic voice on the airwaves on his show called “Marawa Sports Worldwide” (#MSW).

#MSW will also be syndicated to Vuma FM, Rise FM, Sowetanlive and to millions of listeners worldwide on Primedia’s audio-stream and catch-up services. Known for his reputation of interviewing international sports stars, heads of state and sport icons, among others, Marawa also rubbed shoulders with personalities such as Patrice Motsepe, President Nelson Mandela, former Fifa president Sepp Blatter, Usain Bolt, Serena Williams, soccer superstar Pele, renowned boxing champion Floyd Mayweather and tennis legend Boris Becker. The famous voice of radio and face of TV has bagged various awards over the years of his career.

His accolades include “Sports Journalist of the Year” and “Radio Excellence” awards. Marawa’s love of sport can be traced back to his childhood years, spent on his family farm in rural KwaZulu-Natal, where he made mock broadcasts as a child using his father’s camcorder to record each new home-made show. A new chapter. A new challenge.



An honour to join a beast of a radio station in @947



From Wednesday #MSW will embark on a historic journey on four unique platforms... @947 @VumaFM @RISEfm943 & @SowetanLIVE



Let's do Radio!!! 🤝🏾🥂🤝🏾 pic.twitter.com/bYdccTGsRI — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) January 30, 2023 He said: “My move to Primedia is both historic and exciting in creating a wider reach for all MSW fans, especially for Gauteng residents who have been complaining about being left out.

“I’m grateful to both Arena and Primedia for seeing things in a futuristic manner by creating what will now be four unique platforms, thus creating radio history with this unparalleled simulcast offering. “With this move, we are raising the game for sport enthusiasts in SA and beyond. For me, professionally, this is the best moment in my radio career.” Station manager Ravi Naidoo said: “We have heard our listeners appeal for sports news and so we will be easing drive-time frustrations with a stretch of compelling high-quality sports radio.

