Robert Marawa on using his memoir ‘Gqimm Shelele’ to set the record straight

Johannesburg - Would iconic sports anchor Robert Marawa ever consider returning to SuperSport? His answer is simple.

“It is not a want,” Marawa tells The Saturday Star. “I go to where I’m appreciated, so it isn’t my decision. I live with it. I moved on when they didn’t want me there.” The veteran sports presenter was fired by SuperSport in 2019 and insinuated, at the time, that his dismissal was connected to allegations of sexual harassment within SuperSport ranks that he spoke up about. Years have passed, and Marawa is still insistent that he would never join an institution where he isn't wanted despite having a remarkable time at SuperSport.

“SuperSport was great. It was a platform I’d always wanted to go to after the SABC. It was a platform where I expanded and grew, and had bigger responsibilities. I had Afcon tournaments, World Cups, two highly-watched shows with ‘Extra Time’ and ‘Thursday Night with Marawa’, and I got to live my broadcasting dream with SuperSport. How it ended was disappointing, but it was a decision that they made and that I can’t be responsible for. “But it’s not a decision that I dwell on as if my life came to an end - it is what it is, and I moved on.” Robert Marawa with Brazilian football legend Ronaldo, when he was in South Africa in 2005 for the launch of Tokyo Sexwale’s A1 Grand Prix series. Supplied image. Marawa opened up about his stint at SuperSport following the release of his memoir, Gqimm Shelele, The Robert Marawa Story, this week.

Titled after his famous sign-off phrase and written by award-winning journalist Mandy Wiener, his memoir is a personal account of a man who rose to fame as a popular soccer sportscaster and who, more recently, has been the respected moderator of in-depth cultural conversations on YouTube. The book, published by Pan Macmillan South Africa, gives fans intimate insight into his life and career, tracing his roots back to his childhood on his parents’ farm in rural KwaZulu-Natal. The book also gives Marawa’s take on why he was fired from SuperSport.

Robert Marawa with former President Nelson Mandela. Supplied image. Not eager to reveal too much, Marawa says the much craved answer to his firing at SuperSport is detailed in his memoir. “My version is covered in the book,” he says. Speaking about the launch of his memoir Gqimm Shelele, Marawa says he is thrilled to finally see it come to fruition.

“I’m really happy to be sharing my life journey with readers. For many years, I’ve developed a close relationship with my listeners and viewers, and I’m pleased that I can tell my life story myself and not leave it open to misinterpretation or mediated by others. “Writing a memoir was something that my older sister, Nomvula, had encouraged me to do, and after my last ICU stay, I felt that I should listen to her and do it. I think the book will stand as an inspiring story to people, that all your dreams are possible, as they have been for me, a guy who grew up in the rural district of eNkandla.” Robert Marawa with Wilson B Nkosi in studio. Supplied image. Marawa worked closely with renowned journalist Weiner on his memoir.

“Mandy reached out to me four years ago to write a book with me, and I was curious that she had followed my career closely and felt that my story was worthy. She helped me sketch out a structure, looking at my career and life trajectory, and then we would meet to flesh out a narrative.” Readers can expect a full, candid story of Marawa’s life trajectory and an inside track on his career, he says. “It also includes the many highs and wonderful people that I’ve met along the way, as well as a frank account of some of the more challenging periods of my life. I hope people feel inspired and hopeful when they’ve finished reading the book, that they know that no adversity or challenge is insurmountable.”

Robert Marawa with NBA legend Kobe Byrant. Supplied image. While it wasn't easy to open up and bare his soul, Marawa says he was delighted to be able to set the record straight. “It was a little daunting, but more than anything, a relief to be able to set the record straight, given the rumours and conjecture that accompany tabloid reports.” Speaking about his journey as arguably South Africa’s most successful sports anchor, Marawa says it has been filled with plenty of memorable moments.

“It has been a great journey of amazing moments and opportunities that few others have experienced, mostly. “The 2010 World Cup, from the lead up to us winning the bid, and of course, hosting the opening match alongside analysts like John Barnes, have been highlights. Being in a position to interact with people like Madiba has been an incredible journey.” His journey has also been filled with plenty of difficult and scary moments, he admits.

“My career was almost cut short by various health scares and health difficulties - with the multiple heart attacks and contracting Covid last year - and through this, one got an appreciation for life and not to take things for granted. And surviving those challenges has shown me that there is a greater good that I’m living for and living toward a greater purpose that God has kept me alive for. “My family, as a whole, has supported and helped me to stay grounded, to find different perspectives on why things have happened, and without them (my family), I doubt I would have gone the full hog.” He’s also opened up about life after SuperSport, saying his career has continued to blossom.