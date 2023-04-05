Camilla ‘to be known as Queen after King Charles’s coronation’

Camilla will reportedly be known as the Queen after King Charles’s coronation. The first indication “consort” will be officially dropped from the 75-year-old’s title, is that Buckingham Palace ditched the term from invitations to Charles’s crowning on May 6, which were publicly released on the official Royal Family Instagram on Tuesday night.

Royal aides also told “The Sun” on Tuesday it is understood the moment Charles, 74, is crowned, is the “appropriate” moment for a change in her title. Watch video: The publication said sources close to Camilla added it had “made sense” to use Queen Consort for the past seven months to distinguish her from the late Queen, who died at 96 years old, in September, at her beloved Balmoral estate in Scotland, but agreed “now is the time for change”.

A royal insider said: “Queen Camilla is the appropriate title to set against King Charles on the invitation. The Coronation is an appropriate time to start using Queen Camilla in an official capacity.” Ornate invitations – dubbed “stiffies” by royal aides as they are printed on firm card – will be sent to more than 2 000 guests within the next two weeks, according to The Sun. The publication said the palace said Queen Consort is Camilla’s “rank” while “Queen” will be her title. It is expected she will be called Queen Camilla in all royal documents from the day of the Coronation, with the royal website due to be updated after she is crowned.