King Charles ‘bans TV cameras from filming him being anointed with holy oil before crowning’

King Charles has reportedly barred television cameras from filming him being anointed with holy oil before he is crowned. The monarch, 74, is said to have dumped initial plans to show it from behind a see-through canopy and will instead apparently “shield himself from public view during the most sacred part of the ceremony”, according to the Daily Mirror.

Watch video: A royal source told the newspaper it would be the most sacred moment of the ceremony at Westminster Abbey on 6 May, adding: “The King takes his role and relationship (with God) extremely seriously and will continue with the anointing as it has been carried out before in full.” The late Queen had the oil poured over her head during her 1953 coronation as a gold cloth canopy was held above the monarch.

Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, 75, will both be anointed with the Chrism oil, consecrated in March at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, Jerusalem. Charles’ coronation will fall on a Saturday, and the following day, Windsor Castle is set to host a concert that will be broadcast around the world, with thousands of street parties in the afternoon across the UK. It will be followed by a Bank Holiday on Monday, May 8, which will give millions of people a day off work.