Omid Scobie’s agent accused of sending out draft copy of book naming royals at centre of Sussex’s race row

Omid Scobie’s agent is being accused of sending out a draft copy of his book that named the two royals at the centre of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s race row. The 42-year-old writer has denied revealing the identities of two senior royals in his book ‘Endgame’ who are alleged to have raised “concerns” about the skin colour of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry’s son Archie.

But The Times has reported United Talent Agency sent a draft version naming the royals to Dutch publisher Xander Uitgevers. UTA also reportedly sent Uitgevers a final version which did not name the two royals at centre of the storm weeks before publication. It is understood the translator interpreted an earlier version of the manuscript, rather than the final approved text – and Uitgevers initially said the names were revealed in a translation mistake, before claiming an “error” had led to the printing of their identities.

Managing director Anke Roelen said: “Xander ­temporarily removed the book from sale, due to an error that occurred in the Dutch edition.” Scobie has repeatedly insisted he never submitted a book with the names of the two members of the royals caught up in the controversy.

Meanwhile, the Sussexes face being stripped of their royal titles if a “nuclear option” law is passed by the UK Parliament. Conservative MP Bob Seely wants to adapt laws that were originally passed in the First World War to deny German nobles their British titles – which would force the House of Commons to consider turning Prince Harry, 39, and his ex-actress wife Meghan, 42, into plain Mr and Mrs.

Seely said the “nuclear option” was “in support of the monarchy” and aims to respect the decision of those who no longer want to be royals by removing “their titles and privileges”. He said in an article written for the Mail on Sunday: “I’m not a republican and support the monarchy, but after the latest instalment of the couple’s feud with the rest of the royal family, I believe that Parliament and the Privy Council should consider a nuclear option. “The Duke and Duchess can be Mr and Mrs like the rest of us. My Titles Deprivation 1917 Act Amendment Bill would allow a vote in Parliament to advise the ancient advisory Privy Council to strip a member of the royal family of their titles.