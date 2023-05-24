Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan ‘eyeing Netflix film’

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are reportedly eyeing a feature-length film for Netflix. The pair – who quit life as senior royals in the UK for the US in 2020 – are said to feel that their Netflix documentary “Harry and Meghan” and Harry’s tell-all memoir “Spare” are “missing” many “nuances” of their story.

A source told “Closer” magazine: “There are a lot of nuances from their story that they feel are still missing after the documentary and Harry’s book.” After landing a mega-money deal with the streaming giant they are said to be “keen” to work with them again as they have more to say. Watch video:

The source said: “There is no doubt they would get a handsome payday for it, which is hugely tempting. “Meghan is really pushing for it to happen, while Harry wants to tread more carefully – but they are entertaining the idea and their team are talking about the kind of money they would want for the rights to their story.” They are said to be waiting to see how the Netflix film “Scoop” about Prince Andrew’s infamous car-crash interview with the BBC’s Emily Maitlis goes down first.

Rufus Sewell is playing the disgraced Duke of York and Gillian Anderson is journalist Emily in the film, which premieres on June 2. Since their Netflix special and the book, the couple were involved in a paparazzi car chase. Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, were pursued by photographers through the streets of New York on May 16, after they left the Ziegfeld Theatre in midtown Manhattan.

A representative for the couple said they had been involved in a “near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi.” They said: “This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York City Police Department) officers. “While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety.”