Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan reportedly house hunting in Los Angeles

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle currently live in the Montecito area of California but they are keen to be closer to Hollywood after recently attending a string of high-profile events.

In September, the couple - who have children Prince Archie, four, and two-year-old Princess Lilibet together - were seen house hunting in Malibu but sources told TMZ they decided against the $8-million plot of land they viewed because they felt the site - which had a swimming pool already built and approval for a large home - didn't fit with their priorities of privacy and community.

Harry and Meghan have yet to look around any houses in Los Angeles and are open to different neighbourhoods in the city.

The couple bought their first home in California in 2020 after stepping down as senior members of the royal family, having initially stayed in Los Angeles at actor-and-producer Tyler Perry's home for several weeks before their location was made public.