Prince Harry won't stop speaking out about royal family, with talks of another TV tell-all

Prince Harry is reportedly in talks to give another tell-all interview with 'CBS Mornings' co-host Gayle King. Despite setting straight their version of events on their Netflix docuseries 'Harry and Meghan' and his and wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, the 38-year-old royal is said to have no plans to stop speaking out about his and his wife's experiences in the Royal Family.

It's now reported that Harry, who has Archie, three, and Lilibet, 18 months, with the former 'Suits' actress, will begin speaking to select media to promote his forthcoming memoir, 'Spare', after a whopping $30 million (about R520m) was splashed out on the campaign. A senior CBS network source told The Mirror: “Prince Harry is not stopping talking when the Netflix series is released. "In a month, he will be out on the promotional trail again.

“Unlike now, where Netflix has let the show speak for itself, Random House has him on board for select promotion for the book. "They invested more than $30m in it, so they want it to appeal to as many people as possible." He's also said to have been offered a mega-sum to join Meghan's pal, King, on the sofa to spill even more stories.

The source said: “Putting Harry on a prime-time special with King would be a major coup and attract millions of eyeballs. "One advantage is that she and Meghan are close. Harry would know he has support from her.” However, they'd want to wait until the massive reaction to the Netflix series dies down first.

They added: “Nothing can be secured really until the dust settles after the Netflix shows. "So much could happen, and there could be reaction from the royals.” Following the first three episodes airing, "cancel Netflix" and "Harry and Meghan Netflix Lies" is trending on Twitter.

And more accusations about Buckingham Palace are set for Thursday's three-episode finale.

The duke and duchess claim the palace was willing to "lie to protect" his brother Prince William but "were never willing to tell the truth to protect" him and his wife. In a 90-second trailer, Harry makes an accusation that the protection offered to his 40-year-old sibling William - who is next in line to the British throne after their father King Charles - was never afforded to him and his wife Meghan, 41. Harry says: “They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us."

Meghan - who previously was known as Meghan Markle before she gave up acting and married Harry - claims she was "being fed to the wolves" as Harry speaks about "institutional gaslighting" as footage is shown of newspaper presses rolling. Speaking into the camera, Meghan says: "I wasn’t being thrown to the wolves. I was being fed to the wolves.” Harry also asks: “I wonder what would have happened to us if we hadn’t got out when we did?”