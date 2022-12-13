Khanyi Mbau weighs in on Prince Harry leaving the royal family: ‘Harry, go back home’

Local media personality Khanyi Mbau recently took to her Instagram stories to share her opinion on Prince Harry leaving the Royal fold. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s love story is one that captured the world’s attention. From the start of it and the drama that led to the couple leaving the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have since stepped away from the royal life and are living a simple life in the US, with their two children. Mbau in her stories wrote: “Harry go home”. She went on to further explain, “I feel sorry for this guy. He has no understanding of the real world. He wasn’t born for it nor has he been trained to be common.” Khanyi Mbau weighs in Prince Harry leaving the Royal Family. Picture: Instagram screenshot In a separate Instagram story, the reality TV star expanded on her thoughts on why Prince Harry should return home.

“The Duke has no clue how tough it is out here, he will be eaten alive. He could have tried this maybe in his teens he may acclimatised by now. Dude we are struggling as commoners!!! Harry is playing games!!! “His mom had a taste of a life outside the palace gates! That's why she could surf both worlds with ease!! Being in the bush does not come to what the world is!!” Khanyi Mbau weighs in Prince Harry leaving the Royal Family. Picture: Instagram screenshot Prince Harry is currently a trending topic across the world following the release of his Netflix series, “Harry and Meghan”.

