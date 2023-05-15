Prince William ‘already planning very different coronation after King Charles was crowned’

Prince William is reportedly planning a “very different” coronation than his dad’s. The Prince of Wales, 40, who swore to be King Charles’s “liege man of life and limb” at his crowning on May 6 at London’s Westminster Abbey, is said to be working on the plans after holding talks with close advisers.

A source close to William told ‘The Sunday Times’ he wanted to evolve the ceremony so that it became “modern” and “relevant”, and claimed he wanted to get rid of the “homage of the people” led by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby at Charles’s historic coronation. Watch video: They added: “There is no way he will go down that route or anything like it.

“He is really thinking, how do we make his coronation feel most relevant in the future? “He is mindful of the fact that in 20 years’ time, or whenever his time comes, how can the coronation be modern but also unifying to the nation and the Commonwealth. “I think his coronation will look and feel quite different.”

William, who has children Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, with his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, 41, is not thought to have been closely involved in planning Charles’s ceremony. It’s also been reported he passed on the opportunity to have his own investiture ceremony as Prince of Wales. Despite the source’s claim William wants to modernise the coronation more than Charles did, he is understood to want his held at Westminster Abbey.