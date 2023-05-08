King Charles ‘toasts grandson Archie’ at private family party after coronation

King Charles reportedly toasted his grandson Archie “wherever he was” at a private family gathering after his coronation. The newly crowned monarch, 74, has barely seen his grandson, Prince Harry’s child, since he was born.

He is said to have used a celebration at Buckingham Palace to pay tribute to the youngster on Saturday, after he was officially made king. A source told Mail Online that even though most members of the royal family had “breathed a sigh of relief” that Harry, 38, was not at the party, Charles appeared “genuinely quite disappointed” at his absence, with his son leaving the UK after the coronation in Westminster Abbey, London, to jet back to LA to mark Archie’s fourth birthday.

The insider said the king made a point of toasting “those that weren’t there” and wished Archie a happy birthday “wherever he was”. They said: “It was apparently a very sweet moment.”

Harry sat three rows back at his dad’s coronation amid reports of his rift with the royal family, including his elder brother Prince William, 40, following the publication of his memoir “Spare” in January. Mail Online said it was understood an invitation had been “politely extended” to Harry to join the family lunch at the Palace but he had decided to return to California to celebrate Archie’s birthday. His wife, Meghan, 41, had stayed behind with their son and 22-month-old daughter, Lilibet, at the time of the coronation.

The palace luncheon is also said to have seen William stand and congratulate his father on the occasion. It is thought that as well as the king, queen and members of the royal family, others present included Camilla’s close family – her sister Annabel, best friend Lady Landsdowne, both of whom served as her attendants on the day, as well as her children, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes, and grandchildren, Lola, Freddy, Eliza, Louis and Gus. The Princess of Wales’s family were also invited, with her parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, and siblings, Pippa and James, present.