Princess Charlene and Prince Albert to return to South Africa next month

It’s been two years since Princess Charlene stepped onto a plane and left the country she called home for several months. Now, in better health and higher spirits, the Monaco royal is returning to South Africa with her husband Prince Albert for the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation South Africa’s inaugural Water Bike Challenge.

The event is set to take place at Sun City next month. The Zimbabwean-born former Olympic swimmer has been an outspoken advocate for water safety and has over the years used her platform and foundation to educate others. “PCMFSA is thrilled to bring the Water Bike Challenge to South Africa and create an exciting platform for raising awareness about water safety,” Charlene’s sister-in-law Chantell Wittstock, CEO of the Foundation’s arm in South Africa, said in a statement to Hola!

“The event showcases our commitment to saving lives and instilling a water safety culture in our communities. “We are also deeply honoured that His and Her Serene Highnesses, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco, will attend the event, supporting the Foundation’s cause,” added Wittstock. The princess’s return to SA comes after she was forced to stay in KwaZulu-Natal for most of the hard lockdown.

In May 2021, Her Serene Highness contracted a sever ear, nose and throat infection.

She had been in the country raising awareness around rhino poaching when she was struck down with the health complications. In a statement, the palace said: “During a trip to the African continent as part of a wildlife conservation mission, Princess Charlene contracted an ENT (ear, nose and throat) infection that does not allow her to travel.” The princess finally returned to Monaco in November, and thanked South Africans for their generous hospitality, saying: “South Africa has – and always will be – in my heart. Every time I visit this beautiful country, I am filled with immense joy and pride.”