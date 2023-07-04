LOOK: Princess Charlene and Prince Albert mark wedding anniversary with not-so-awkward photo

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert celebrated 12 years of marriage on Sunday. The couple tied the knot in 2011 in what turned out to be one of Monaco’s most extravagant affairs, attracting A-listers from across the globe.

Parents to eight year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, the Monaco royals have seen their fair share of controversy over the years. With their marriage mired by rumours of infidelity and illegitimate children, both have chosen not to pander to the whims of the world’s press. However, at times, Princess Charlene has come to her husband’s defence.

Last year, Prince Albert was forced to squash rumours of an impending divorce after his wife spent several months in South Africa at the height of the pandemic while battling an ear and throat infection.

Since her return to the principality, the couple have put on a show of unity while attending public events. According to Hello magazine, the photo shared on the palace’s official Instagram account was taken at the Sainte Devote Rugby Tournament in April. Captioning the post, “Happy Wedding Anniversary to Their Highnesses Prince Albert and Princess Charlene," the parents can be seen sharing a laugh.