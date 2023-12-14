Hold onto your pearls, ‘Bridgerton’ is returning for a steamy third season

As previously announced, the series will be split into two four-episode parts, with the budding romance between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), affectionately known by fans as Polin. Featherington has decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters.

But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger.

But he’s disheartened to realise that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.

In conjunction with the date announcement, Netflix and Shondaland unveiled a video asset– featuring a voiceover by Lady Whistledown herself– that captures and highlights the passionate anticipation from fans for any information on the new season.