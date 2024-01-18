‘Outlaws’ breakout star Keketso Mpitso dishes on his die-hard character Tlali

Ever since Showmax Original ‘Outlaws’ premiered on screens, it’s gripped viewers with its dynamic storyline and actors who embodied the characters. ‘Outlaws’ is Tshedza’s second Showmax Original and is South Africa’s first modern-day Western series, centred around stock-theft wars between communities in Lesotho and KwaZulu-Natal.

The show follows two families at war: the Zulu, cattle-farming Biyelas and the Basotho, cattle-raiding Ts’eoles. The cast was a well-blended mix of established actors and newcomers - with one of them being Keketso Mpitso as Tlali, the character viewers loved to hater. “He’s unpredictable, a guy who just wants to do things on his own terms. You’d swear that he listened to you but he doesn’t, he’s a person who reacts quickly to situations,” described Mpitso.

Tlali’s ambitious personality constantly found him on the wrong side of the drama through his ambitions. “He just goes for what he wants.” Keketso Mpitso as Tlali at the ‘Outlaws’ launch in September. Picture: Supplied

“When he wants to do something, he wants to do it at that moment. Whenever his mind is made up, no one can convince him otherwise.” The young actor got to act alongside veteran Mmabatho Mogomotsi and Siyabonga Shibe which he calls a dream come true. Having grown up watching Mmabatho in ‘Yizo Yizo’ and Siyabonga Shibe in ‘Gaz’lam’, Mpitso has nothing but respect for the legends.