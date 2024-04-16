Tech hack: This is how you can save money when streaming your favourite shows

Do you use streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, or Disney Plus? If you’re signed up for many services, the costs can quickly add up, especially with each platform’s annual price increases. If you have a palate for watching different content on several platforms, this will certainly impact your wallet.

Bountii’s senior deals strategist, Jason Higgs offered four helpful suggestions to help you reduce your streaming bills: Accept the ads There are lower subscriptions with advertisements for platforms like Hulu, Paramount Plus, Netflix, and Disney Plus. This can be a wonderful compromise if you want to keep the streaming service while considerably saving money.

Binge-watch for free Free trials are ideal for those who want something for nothing; nevertheless, you may need to binge-watch to see the entire series! Unfortunately, Netflix and Disney Plus do not offer this option. Those who do will offer free watching for range from a week to three months. Make sure you cancel before the period expires, otherwise you may be charged for the following month’s payment. Switch out which platform you’re subscribed to Rather than having many contracts active at the same time, subscribe to one platform, watch everything that interests you, and then go on to the next platform.

Monthly plans are more expensive than annual ones, but they provide greater flexibility. Some shows also switch from one streaming service to another, so you might be able to watch them elsewhere. Watch free alternatives Some streaming channels will let you watch for free. Some examples include:

Charge! Amazon FreeVee Crackle

Tubi Plex Pluto TV