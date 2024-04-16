‘The Ultimatum South Africa’ will put long-term relationships through the final test

The South African version of the widely popular Netflix dating show, “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On”, is set to air on the global streaming platform next month. This follows the success of the series in the US, France and the “Queer Love” version.

The Mzansi iteration of the global hit social experiment will be hosted by power couple, Salamina and Howza Mosese. They will follow in the footsteps of Nick and Vanessa Lachey, who host the US edition of the reality show. As hosts of “The Ultimatum South Africa”, the actress and her musician and media personality husband will encourage couples to put their love to the test, while having encounters with other potential matches over eight weeks.

The nine-part series will see six couples undergo a test of trust, true love, desire and honesty as they get a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse into two different futures. One partner in each couple will issue an ultimatum about either getting married or moving on but before they are ready to answer this question, they will each choose potential new partners. “In a not-so-traditional dating show format, ‘The Ultimatum South Africa’ requires one partner ready for marriage to issue an ultimatum to their partner who’s wary of taking a trip down the aisle and saying ‘I do’,” a statement read.