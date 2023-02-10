The Rockets frontman Jerry Watt, 69, has died

Condolences poured in as the news broke of the death of The Rockets frontman, Jerry Watt . Watt died peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday night at his home.

After months of battling stage four soft tissue cancer, Watt was released from hospital where he had a second tumour removed in less than a year. The large growth which formed in his stomach was first removed in June 2022 and then returned in January when he was forced to do another operation. It was not clear as to what the diagnosis was last year but his wife Allison Watt, last week, revealed to IOL Entertainment, that doctors had finally diagnosed him with cancer.

Thanking fans for their support, Allison told IOL Entertainment, “We, the family, want to thank everyone for their outpouring of love during this time." The father of six has spent the last two weeks, bedridden at home with his family and friends surrounding him. Allison also broke the news on the same day as his results, telling the band members and the public, that the band will now face closing as it was Watt’s dying wish.

Allison said: “When doctors told us Jerry has cancer, I decided to announce that the band will also be calling it quits because it was Jerry and my wish, that it ends, all good things come to an end.” As news spread of his death, loyal followers and industry mates, took to social media to share memories and messages of support. The band also made the official announcement on their Facebook page.

The Rockets had planned a Farewell show for Watt, 69, and vowed to continue the tribute show, without their leader. The tribute show will take place at the “Hanover Street” club in GrandWest on February 12. Watt was part of the band for over 52 years and was the only original member left of the band.

The Rockets are known for their old school music taste and has built thousands of fans from various generations over the years of existence. Industry friends took to social media to pay their tributes: Madeegha Anders wrote: “Another Legend has left the stage 😔Sincere Condolences to his Family 🕊️🤍May the Almighty place Peace and Contentment in the hearts of the family and all those who knew him 😔 Rest softly my dear friend Jerry Watt 😔.”