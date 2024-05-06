Tributes pour in for young and talented actor Mpho Sebeng following his untimely death

South African actor, Mpho Sebeng, died on Sunday, following a car crash his family confirmed. News of the actor’s death broke on Sunday afternoon after actor and presenter Zola Hashatsi shared the tragic news on social media platforms X and Facebook.

“It is with a sad, deep, painful heart to announce the passing of a young brother, a friend I took in to replace us when we exited @craze_tv, a thespian that was @mpho_sebeng he was in a car accident this morning around Klerksdorp, this one hurts. #RIPMphoSebeng,” wrote Hashatsi on X. It is with a sad, deep, painful heart to announce the passing of a young brother, friend I took in to replace us when we exited @craze_tv, a thespian that was @mpho_sebeng he was in car accident this morning around Klerksdorp, this one hurts. #RIPMphoSebeng 💔💔💔💔😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/CQxH3TplB6 — Zola Hashatsi ka Motsiri (@zola_hashatsi) May 5, 2024 His family later, in a statement, confirmed that the talented actor had lost his life in an accident on Sunday morning in Potchefstroom. “Whilst the family appreciates the immense outpouring of love and condolences, the family requests some space to process the news,” read the statement issued by family spokesperson Oupa Morake.

“Details of his home going ceremony will be communicated in due course and we request that you continue to hold the Sebeng family in prayer.” The actor was born in Soweto and was 31-years-old. He created a remarkable name for himself as one of the most formidable actors in the country. He made his television debut in the SABC drama series, ‘Justice for All’, he later became a household name for his role in Mzansi Magic drama, ‘Ring of Lies’, which earned him a Best Actor Safta nomination in 2018.

Robala ka kgotso, Mpho Sebeng. 🕊️ Your incredible legacy will live on through your unforgettable performances. #RIPMphoSebeng pic.twitter.com/ESu0vX4P86 — Mzansi Magic (@Mzansimagic) May 5, 2024 He also appeared on Netflix’s ‘Savage Beauty’, ‘The Brave Ones’, and ‘Miseducation', Mzansi Magic’s ‘The Queen’, ‘The Throne’ and ‘Scandal’. News of Sebeng’s untimely death have opened wounds in the acting fraternity and many have taken to social media to pay tribute to the young actor whose life has been cut short. Actress Florence Masebe wrote: "What a fine young man. What a talent. What a dedicated thespian. Sending love and prayers to the Sebeng family and all Mpho's loved ones."

Streaming platform Showmax wrote: “An incredible legacy left behind. An undeniable talent. Rest in peace, Mpho Sebeng. 🕊️ #RIPMphoSebeng”. An incredible legacy left behind. An undeniable talent. Rest in peace, Mpho Sebeng. 🕊️ #RIPMphoSebeng pic.twitter.com/70nXxs7INU — Showmax South Africa (@ShowmaxOnline) May 5, 2024 Streaming platform Netflix; wrote: “A life well lived. Rest in peace, Mpho Sebeng. 🕊️”

A life well lived. Rest in peace, Mpho Sebeng. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/BsGKt6phaH — NetflixSA (@NetflixSA) May 5, 2024 Politician MbuyiseniNdlozi wrote on X: “Truly sad to hear of the untimely passing of Mpho Sebeng. May the family be comforted. I’m lost for words.” 💔



Truly sad to hear of the untimely passing of Mpho Sebeng. May the family be comforted. I’m lost for words. #RIPMphoSebeng pic.twitter.com/5T8Zd0ai4r — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) May 5, 2024 Actress Florence Masebe wrote: “What a fine young man. What a talent. What a dedicated thespian. 💔💔💔💔💔Sending love and prayers to the Sebeng family and all Mpho's loved ones. 🕊️🤍🕊️#RIPMphoSebeng.” What a fine young man. What a talent. What a dedicated thespian. 💔💔💔💔💔Sending love and prayers to the Sebeng family and all Mpho's loved ones. 🕊️🤍🕊️#RIPMphoSebeng pic.twitter.com/2ulYbIqfjw — Mme a Masakona (@FloMasebe) May 5, 2024 Actor Nyaniso Dzedze expressed how he wished the had meet up for coffee.