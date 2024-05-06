Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLEntertainmentTVMusicMoviesStreamingCelebrityEventsWhats OnBooksRoyals
Independent Online | Entertainment
Search IOL
IOLEntertainmentTVMusicMoviesStreamingCelebrityEventsWhats OnBooksRoyals
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Monday, May 6, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Tributes pour in for young and talented actor Mpho Sebeng following his untimely death

South African actor Mpho Sebeng died on Sunday, following a car crash, his family confirmed. Picture: know.tpad

South African actor Mpho Sebeng died on Sunday, following a car crash, his family confirmed. Picture: know.tpad

Published 2h ago

Share

South African actor, Mpho Sebeng, died on Sunday, following a car crash his family confirmed.

News of the actor’s death broke on Sunday afternoon after actor and presenter Zola Hashatsi shared the tragic news on social media platforms X and Facebook.

“It is with a sad, deep, painful heart to announce the passing of a young brother, a friend I took in to replace us when we exited  @craze_tv, a thespian that was @mpho_sebeng he was in a car accident this morning around Klerksdorp, this one hurts. #RIPMphoSebeng,” wrote Hashatsi on X.

His family later, in a statement, confirmed that the talented actor had lost his life in an accident on Sunday morning in Potchefstroom.

“Whilst the family appreciates the immense outpouring of love and condolences, the family requests some space to process the news,” read the statement issued by family spokesperson Oupa Morake.

“Details of his home going ceremony will be communicated in due course and we request that you continue to hold the Sebeng family in prayer.”

The actor was born in Soweto and was 31-years-old. He created a remarkable name for himself as one of the most formidable actors in the country.

He made his television debut in the SABC drama series, ‘Justice for All’, he later became a household name for his role in Mzansi Magic drama, ‘Ring of Lies’, which earned him a Best Actor Safta nomination in 2018.

He also appeared on Netflix’s ‘Savage Beauty’, ‘The Brave Ones’, and ‘Miseducation', Mzansi Magic’s ‘The Queen’, ‘The Throne’ and ‘Scandal’.

News of Sebeng’s untimely death have opened wounds in the acting fraternity and many have taken to social media to pay tribute to the young actor whose life has been cut short.

Actress Florence Masebe wrote: "What a fine young man. What a talent. What a dedicated thespian. Sending love and prayers to the Sebeng family and all Mpho's loved ones."

Streaming platform Showmax wrote: “An incredible legacy left behind. An undeniable talent. Rest in peace, Mpho Sebeng. 🕊️ #RIPMphoSebeng”.

Streaming platform Netflix; wrote: “A life well lived. Rest in peace, Mpho Sebeng. 🕊️”

Politician MbuyiseniNdlozi wrote on X: “Truly sad to hear of the untimely passing of Mpho Sebeng. May the family be comforted. I’m lost for words.”

Actress Florence Masebe wrote: “What a fine young man. What a talent. What a dedicated thespian. 💔💔💔💔💔Sending love and prayers to the Sebeng family and all Mpho's loved ones. 🕊️🤍🕊️#RIPMphoSebeng.”

Actor Nyaniso Dzedze expressed how he wished the had meet up for coffee.

“Brother. I don't know. You've successfully touched us all. All of us in beautiful ways.

“Congratulations on everything, especially winning the love of a nation. I wish we had that coffee. Rest easy. I love you,” Dzedze tweeted.

IOL Entertainment

Related Topics:

NetflixShowmaxMzansi MagicJohannesburgEntertainmentSouth African CelebsSouth African EntertainmentActorDeaths and TributesTV ShowsSAFTAs